724 Quince Orchard Blvd APT 102

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking air conditioning

Large 2 BR 2 BA condo. All utilities included! - Large 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo in quiet community.



This apartment is on the second floor and has lots of light. Master bedroom has en-suite bathroom. Second bathroom is a good size. Apartment has additional second full bathroom. large living room and separate dining room. Over 1,100 sq ft and lots of closet space too!

All utilities included. Laundry in building.



Community has assigned parking and lots of open spaces as well. Come see!



