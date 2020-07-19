7 Blue Silo Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

- Newly updated 3-level Townhouse with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms. Fresh paint and new hardwood flooring throughout. Beautiful kitchen with custom built-in cabinets, SS Appliances & updated countertop. Bathrooms with a touch of contemporary style, separate dining room, spacy living room with sliding glass door off to a fence in back yard plus a shad and pretty land scalping & patio. Spacious basement can be an entertainment center, studio or 2nd Family Room, laundry area and large storage area.



A most convenient location in Gaithersburg, near highway entrance, shopping center & more.



Call 202-850-0665 to schedule your viewing appointment today!



(RLNE4623725)