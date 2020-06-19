59 SWANTON MEWS

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

~Move-in ready. Over 2600 Living space SQFT! Immaculate 3 BED / 2.5 BA spacious END-UNIT w/ plenty of sunlight. Gourmet kitchen w/bump-out, upgraded cabinets,granite & upgraded appliances. Upgraded carpet & pad throughout entire house. Huge master BR w/ walk-in-closet & double vanities in master BA; separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. Vaulted ceilings, balcony & 1-car garage. Across from Kentland's, Whole Foods & more. Easy access to ICC & I-270. Located right across from the Kentlands and around the corner from Downtown Crown/RIO, your new home is the ideal location for all your needs. Minutes from I-270 and the ICC, you~ll save minutes off your commute.