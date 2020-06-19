All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

59 SWANTON MEWS

59 Swanton Mews · No Longer Available
Location

59 Swanton Mews, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
~Move-in ready. Over 2600 Living space SQFT! Immaculate 3 BED / 2.5 BA spacious END-UNIT w/ plenty of sunlight. Gourmet kitchen w/bump-out, upgraded cabinets,granite & upgraded appliances. Upgraded carpet & pad throughout entire house. Huge master BR w/ walk-in-closet & double vanities in master BA; separate shower & Jacuzzi tub. Vaulted ceilings, balcony & 1-car garage. Across from Kentland's, Whole Foods & more. Easy access to ICC & I-270. Located right across from the Kentlands and around the corner from Downtown Crown/RIO, your new home is the ideal location for all your needs. Minutes from I-270 and the ICC, you~ll save minutes off your commute.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 SWANTON MEWS have any available units?
59 SWANTON MEWS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 SWANTON MEWS have?
Some of 59 SWANTON MEWS's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 SWANTON MEWS currently offering any rent specials?
59 SWANTON MEWS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 SWANTON MEWS pet-friendly?
No, 59 SWANTON MEWS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 59 SWANTON MEWS offer parking?
Yes, 59 SWANTON MEWS does offer parking.
Does 59 SWANTON MEWS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 SWANTON MEWS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 SWANTON MEWS have a pool?
No, 59 SWANTON MEWS does not have a pool.
Does 59 SWANTON MEWS have accessible units?
No, 59 SWANTON MEWS does not have accessible units.
Does 59 SWANTON MEWS have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 SWANTON MEWS does not have units with dishwashers.
