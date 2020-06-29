563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Charming Th with fresh paint, large open floor plan, custom tile wall in dining room, fireplace in family room, granite counters in table space kitchen, large bedrooms, master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, master bath with 3 person shower, full size front loading washer and dryer, crown moldings, recessed lights, balcony off kitchen/family room. Community pool/club house. Close to public transportation, MARC TRAIN, 270, ICC, Crown, Rio, Kentlands and more. ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!