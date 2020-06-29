All apartments in Gaithersburg
563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET

563 Whetstone Glen Street · No Longer Available
Location

563 Whetstone Glen Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Charming Th with fresh paint, large open floor plan, custom tile wall in dining room, fireplace in family room, granite counters in table space kitchen, large bedrooms, master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, master bath with 3 person shower, full size front loading washer and dryer, crown moldings, recessed lights, balcony off kitchen/family room. Community pool/club house. Close to public transportation, MARC TRAIN, 270, ICC, Crown, Rio, Kentlands and more. ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have any available units?
563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have?
Some of 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offer parking?
No, 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET has a pool.
Does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 563 WHETSTONE GLEN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
