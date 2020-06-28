48 Benji Court, Unit: 145

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Bright 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse - priced to rent! - This nice 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse offers nice wood floors throughout the first floor. This floor has a spacious living room and dining room as well as kitchen and powder room. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Two other large bedrooms share a second full bathroom in this floor.



This home is very private and also offers a fenced back area backing onto play area and play ground. Conveniently located close to shopping and old town Gaithersburg.



(RLNE2151415)