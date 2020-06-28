All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
48 Benji Court, Unit: 145
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

48 Benji Court, Unit: 145

48 Benji Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

48 Benji Ct, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
Bright 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse - priced to rent! - This nice 3 BR/2.5 BA townhouse offers nice wood floors throughout the first floor. This floor has a spacious living room and dining room as well as kitchen and powder room. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom complete with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Two other large bedrooms share a second full bathroom in this floor.

This home is very private and also offers a fenced back area backing onto play area and play ground. Conveniently located close to shopping and old town Gaithersburg.

(RLNE2151415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 have any available units?
48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 have?
Some of 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 currently offering any rent specials?
48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 pet-friendly?
No, 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 offer parking?
No, 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 does not offer parking.
Does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 have a pool?
No, 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 does not have a pool.
Does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 have accessible units?
No, 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 does not have accessible units.
Does 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48 Benji Court, Unit: 145 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America