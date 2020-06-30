All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:02 AM

476 CAROUSEL COURT

476 Carousel Court · No Longer Available
Location

476 Carousel Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
***OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 7TH FROM 1PM-3PM*** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome featuring: Hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels; upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen; fully finished walkout basement; LARGE deck (biggest in the neighborhood) and fully fenced-in yard. Also included in the price are 2 reserved parking spaces and a permitted guest space. Extra parking is also available. This move-in ready gem won't last long! Move fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

