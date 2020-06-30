476 CAROUSEL COURT

Amenities

***OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 7TH FROM 1PM-3PM*** Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick-front townhome featuring: Hardwood floors on 1st and 2nd levels; upgraded cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen; fully finished walkout basement; LARGE deck (biggest in the neighborhood) and fully fenced-in yard. Also included in the price are 2 reserved parking spaces and a permitted guest space. Extra parking is also available. This move-in ready gem won't last long! Move fast!