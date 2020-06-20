409 BELLE GROVE RD

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home in Popular Whetstone Run Community, Well Maintained, Home is in Excellent Condition, Wood Floors Throughout the First Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Spacious Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Partially Finished Basement with Laundry and Workroom, Fully Fenced-In Backyard with Over Sized Deck, One Car Garage, Large Shed, Minutes to Shady Grove Metro and I-270, Community Pool and Tennis Courts, HOC Vouchers Accepted, Available Immediately