Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

409 BELLE GROVE RD

409 Belle Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

409 Belle Grove Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial Home in Popular Whetstone Run Community, Well Maintained, Home is in Excellent Condition, Wood Floors Throughout the First Floor, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops, Family Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, Spacious Bedrooms with Ceiling Fans, Partially Finished Basement with Laundry and Workroom, Fully Fenced-In Backyard with Over Sized Deck, One Car Garage, Large Shed, Minutes to Shady Grove Metro and I-270, Community Pool and Tennis Courts, HOC Vouchers Accepted, Available Immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 BELLE GROVE RD have any available units?
409 BELLE GROVE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 BELLE GROVE RD have?
Some of 409 BELLE GROVE RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 BELLE GROVE RD currently offering any rent specials?
409 BELLE GROVE RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 BELLE GROVE RD pet-friendly?
No, 409 BELLE GROVE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 409 BELLE GROVE RD offer parking?
Yes, 409 BELLE GROVE RD offers parking.
Does 409 BELLE GROVE RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 409 BELLE GROVE RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 BELLE GROVE RD have a pool?
Yes, 409 BELLE GROVE RD has a pool.
Does 409 BELLE GROVE RD have accessible units?
No, 409 BELLE GROVE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 409 BELLE GROVE RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 BELLE GROVE RD has units with dishwashers.
