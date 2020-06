Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool tennis court

Beautiful move in ready 4 bedrooms/3.5 bath home in Quince Orchard Park for rent. New carpet. Open foyer with formal living and dining rooms. Spacious gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar with access to outside deck. Large master bedroom with walk-in closets and bath with separate tub and shower. Finished basement with 4th bedroom and full bath. Community amenities includes pool, tennis, basketball courts. Conveniently located, minutes from shopping, NIST, and Metro.