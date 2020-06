Amenities

Welcome to this spacious townhouse in great location close to shopping and restaurants. Gleaming hardwood floor on main level. Spacious living and dining room with bay window. Kitchen with table space, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Deck. Lower level is already rented. The current renter been renting the basement for 7 years. Lower level has separate entrance. 2 assigned parking in front of the house.