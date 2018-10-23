324 MAIN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright. Fully equipped kitchen. Parking lot at rear. Plenty of parking spaces. Ready for move in. Tenant pays electric only. WATER AND GAS ARE INCLUDED. UNIT WILL BE CLEANED BY PROFESSIONAL COMPANY BEFORE TENANT MOVES IN. PET IS ALLOWED, PET RENT $100 PER MONTH, NO SMOKERS. APPLICATION FEE: $60 PER ADULT.