Gaithersburg, MD
324 MAIN STREET
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:59 AM

324 MAIN STREET

324 Main Street · (301) 947-6500
Location

324 Main Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
END UNIT,TOP FLOOR(3rd floor) in the heart of Kentlands. 1000 S.F. LIVING SPACE. Close to I-270. Convenient to everything. Shops,stores,restaurants,bank and theatres are within walking distance. Hardwood floor. Lots of windows. Roomy and bright. Fully equipped kitchen. Parking lot at rear. Plenty of parking spaces. Ready for move in. Tenant pays electric only. WATER AND GAS ARE INCLUDED. UNIT WILL BE CLEANED BY PROFESSIONAL COMPANY BEFORE TENANT MOVES IN. PET IS ALLOWED, PET RENT $100 PER MONTH, NO SMOKERS. APPLICATION FEE: $60 PER ADULT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 MAIN STREET have any available units?
324 MAIN STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 MAIN STREET have?
Some of 324 MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
324 MAIN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 MAIN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 324 MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 324 MAIN STREET does offer parking.
Does 324 MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 324 MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 324 MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 324 MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 324 MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 MAIN STREET has units with dishwashers.
