Gaithersburg, MD
3 INKBERRY CIR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

3 INKBERRY CIR

3 Inkberry Circle · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3 Inkberry Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Great price for this well maintained luxurious 2 car garage town home in Hidden Creek Community with pool, home is located minutes from Shady Grove Metro, featuring open floor plan, main level family room off kitchen with fireplace and door to large rear deck, master bedroom with garden bath and walk in closet, lower level has 3rd full bath and walk out door, house is very clean and ready for move in, small dog may be considered with additional deposit case by case, tenant must have good credit and qualified with income, no smoking in the house, longer term of lease available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 INKBERRY CIR have any available units?
3 INKBERRY CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 INKBERRY CIR have?
Some of 3 INKBERRY CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 INKBERRY CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3 INKBERRY CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 INKBERRY CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3 INKBERRY CIR is pet friendly.
Does 3 INKBERRY CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3 INKBERRY CIR offers parking.
Does 3 INKBERRY CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3 INKBERRY CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 INKBERRY CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3 INKBERRY CIR has a pool.
Does 3 INKBERRY CIR have accessible units?
No, 3 INKBERRY CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3 INKBERRY CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 INKBERRY CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
