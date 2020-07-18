3 INKBERRY CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great price for this well maintained luxurious 2 car garage town home in Hidden Creek Community with pool, home is located minutes from Shady Grove Metro, featuring open floor plan, main level family room off kitchen with fireplace and door to large rear deck, master bedroom with garden bath and walk in closet, lower level has 3rd full bath and walk out door, house is very clean and ready for move in, small dog may be considered with additional deposit case by case, tenant must have good credit and qualified with income, no smoking in the house, longer term of lease available