All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 27 FAIRBANKS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
27 FAIRBANKS DR
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

27 FAIRBANKS DR

27 Fairbanks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27 Fairbanks Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Almost new end unit TH conveniently located near 270/370, ICC, Shady Grove metro. 3 BR+Den, 3.5 baths. Open concept on main lvl with an abundance of sunlight. Gourmet kitchen w/center island w/granite & s/s appliances, dining & living rm. Upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, Comfortable urban living. Must see!
Almost new end unit TH conveniently located near 270/370, ICC, Shady Grove metro. 3 BR+Den, 3.5 baths. Open concept on main lvl with an abundance of sunlight. Gourmet kitchen w/center island w/granite & s/s appliances, dining & living rm. Upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, Comfortable urban living. Must see!

http://www.eqcorealestate.com/listing?address=27-Fairbanks-Dr-Gaithersburg-MD-20877&mlsno=1004327515&info=info&idx=1406158109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR have any available units?
27 FAIRBANKS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 27 FAIRBANKS DR currently offering any rent specials?
27 FAIRBANKS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 FAIRBANKS DR pet-friendly?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR offer parking?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR does not offer parking.
Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR have a pool?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR does not have a pool.
Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR have accessible units?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27 FAIRBANKS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 FAIRBANKS DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America