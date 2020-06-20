Amenities

granite counters recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Almost new end unit TH conveniently located near 270/370, ICC, Shady Grove metro. 3 BR+Den, 3.5 baths. Open concept on main lvl with an abundance of sunlight. Gourmet kitchen w/center island w/granite & s/s appliances, dining & living rm. Upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, Comfortable urban living. Must see!

Almost new end unit TH conveniently located near 270/370, ICC, Shady Grove metro. 3 BR+Den, 3.5 baths. Open concept on main lvl with an abundance of sunlight. Gourmet kitchen w/center island w/granite & s/s appliances, dining & living rm. Upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, Comfortable urban living. Must see!



http://www.eqcorealestate.com/listing?address=27-Fairbanks-Dr-Gaithersburg-MD-20877&mlsno=1004327515&info=info&idx=1406158109