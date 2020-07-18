All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like
247 BALDWIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
247 BALDWIN STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:32 PM

247 BALDWIN STREET

247 Baldwin Street · (301) 580-3837
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

247 Baldwin Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2060 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhome in the Crown development. 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, 2 car garage, and roof top terrace ready for the most pickiest tenant. It will be very very hard to find a more clean townhome than this one. Shopping, restaurants, entertainment awaits you right outside your door. If you choose to stay in, you have a huge rooftop terrace you can enjoy the night away on. ***Tenant Occupied - Please wear mask, gloves and shoe covers when viewing the property. If you do not have them, there will be some in the foyer for you to use. ****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 247 BALDWIN STREET have any available units?
247 BALDWIN STREET has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
Is 247 BALDWIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
247 BALDWIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 BALDWIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 247 BALDWIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 247 BALDWIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 247 BALDWIN STREET offers parking.
Does 247 BALDWIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 BALDWIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 BALDWIN STREET have a pool?
No, 247 BALDWIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 247 BALDWIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 247 BALDWIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 247 BALDWIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 BALDWIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 BALDWIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 BALDWIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Breckenridge
9905 Boysenberry Way
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGaithersburg Pet Friendly PlacesGaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America