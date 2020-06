Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

M/I built 2 garages luxury townhouse in the newest and planned Crown Farm with downtown shopping & dinning in one place and across from Rio. Minutes to Metro, I-270, I-370. It features 4 lvls with Loft and Roof Top Terrace on the 4th flr. upgraded KT with maple cabinets, SS appliances. tiled flr on all bath rooms, HDWD flr on main lvl, fireplace in kt. Showing by appointment only and 24 hrs notice. Copy of driver's license, pay stubs