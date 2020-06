Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come view this bright townhouse in a convenient location, close to 355, grocery stores and more! Open floor plan, carpet, hardwood floor, Eat-In KIT and a deck on the first floor, walkout lower level opens to cozy fenced rear yard. This one will go fast, DONT MISS IT!