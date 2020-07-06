All apartments in Gaithersburg
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:55 AM

208 FAIRGROVE CIR

208 Fairgrove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

208 Fairgrove Circle, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
DO NOT LET CAT OUT, DO NOT TOUCH THE CAT, Beautiful Home in Popular Saybrooke Community, Minutes to Shady Grove Metro, I-200 and I-270, Well Maintained, Home is in Excellent Condition, Great Neighborhood, Family Room with Fireplace, Spacious Bedrooms Including Large Master Bedroom Suite, Fenced-In Backyard with Patio, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces in Front of House, Community Pool and Tennis Courts, Must Have Credit Score of 600+, City of Gaithersburg Rental License #37935-2018 Expires 7/5/21, HOC Vouchers Accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR have any available units?
208 FAIRGROVE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR have?
Some of 208 FAIRGROVE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 FAIRGROVE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
208 FAIRGROVE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 FAIRGROVE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 FAIRGROVE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 208 FAIRGROVE CIR offers parking.
Does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 FAIRGROVE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 208 FAIRGROVE CIR has a pool.
Does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR have accessible units?
No, 208 FAIRGROVE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 208 FAIRGROVE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 FAIRGROVE CIR has units with dishwashers.

