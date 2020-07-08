All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 206 LEAFCUP COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
206 LEAFCUP COURT
Last updated October 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

206 LEAFCUP COURT

206 Leafcup Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 Leafcup Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Awesome 3 level townhouse conveniently located in Gaithersburg for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 1 car garage and plenty of free parking spaces.Finished walkout basement with fireplace, large deck and beautiful back yard.Hardwood on the main level and laminate in the basement. The kitchen is in great condition. Newly painted walls and deck. Brand new dishwasher, oven, faucets, door lights and windows.A pool and tennis court in the community. Nice school zone. Within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Close to MARC, NIST, downtown Crown, Rio, and Kentlands. Easy access to I-270. Available in November 1,2019. ALL APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT ARE WELCOMED. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Please directly call Alternated Agent Lei 240-308-3961.Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 LEAFCUP COURT have any available units?
206 LEAFCUP COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 LEAFCUP COURT have?
Some of 206 LEAFCUP COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 LEAFCUP COURT currently offering any rent specials?
206 LEAFCUP COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 LEAFCUP COURT pet-friendly?
No, 206 LEAFCUP COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 206 LEAFCUP COURT offer parking?
Yes, 206 LEAFCUP COURT offers parking.
Does 206 LEAFCUP COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 LEAFCUP COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 LEAFCUP COURT have a pool?
Yes, 206 LEAFCUP COURT has a pool.
Does 206 LEAFCUP COURT have accessible units?
No, 206 LEAFCUP COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 206 LEAFCUP COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 LEAFCUP COURT has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Maplewood Villas
325 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America