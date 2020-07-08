206 LEAFCUP COURT

Amenities

Awesome 3 level townhouse conveniently located in Gaithersburg for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths 1 car garage and plenty of free parking spaces.Finished walkout basement with fireplace, large deck and beautiful back yard.Hardwood on the main level and laminate in the basement. The kitchen is in great condition. Newly painted walls and deck. Brand new dishwasher, oven, faucets, door lights and windows.A pool and tennis court in the community. Nice school zone. Within walking distance of shopping and restaurants. Close to MARC, NIST, downtown Crown, Rio, and Kentlands. Easy access to I-270. Available in November 1,2019. ALL APPLICANTS WITH GOOD CREDIT ARE WELCOMED. NO PETS & NO SMOKING. Please directly call Alternated Agent Lei 240-308-3961.Don't miss out!