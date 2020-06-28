16 HYACINTH COURT

Amenities

Very well maintained and updated 4BR 2.5BA 3 level town home located in Shady Grove Village. This home features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Home is freshly painted, has 3 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths, main level with living room, dining room, kitchen and half bath with exit to rear fenced yard. Lower level with recreation area, ceramic tile flooring and a fourth bedroom. Plenty of storage space. Conveniently located near Rio and Crown Plaza, restaurants, grocery shopping, schools, METRO and more.