16 Blue Ribbon Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool

Please click here to apply Great Location! This warm and inviting TH has a view of the outdoor pool and playground right from the back yard. Hardwood flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Formal Dining Room. Half bath located on the main level and basement. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with ample closet space. Finished basement perfect to use as a family room with additional half bath. Huge laundry room with plenty of storage space. End unit townhouse. Walking distance to Rio and Crown Gaithersburg known for fine dining! Within minutes to schools, public transportation, ICC - 200, I-270 & Metro.