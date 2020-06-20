All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 16 Blue Ribbon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
16 Blue Ribbon Court
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 AM

16 Blue Ribbon Court

16 Blue Ribbon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16 Blue Ribbon Court, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Please click here to apply Great Location! This warm and inviting TH has a view of the outdoor pool and playground right from the back yard. Hardwood flooring throughout. Eat in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and modern cabinetry. Formal Dining Room. Half bath located on the main level and basement. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with ample closet space. Finished basement perfect to use as a family room with additional half bath. Huge laundry room with plenty of storage space. End unit townhouse. Walking distance to Rio and Crown Gaithersburg known for fine dining! Within minutes to schools, public transportation, ICC - 200, I-270 & Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Blue Ribbon Court have any available units?
16 Blue Ribbon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 Blue Ribbon Court have?
Some of 16 Blue Ribbon Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Blue Ribbon Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Blue Ribbon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Blue Ribbon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 Blue Ribbon Court is pet friendly.
Does 16 Blue Ribbon Court offer parking?
No, 16 Blue Ribbon Court does not offer parking.
Does 16 Blue Ribbon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Blue Ribbon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Blue Ribbon Court have a pool?
Yes, 16 Blue Ribbon Court has a pool.
Does 16 Blue Ribbon Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Blue Ribbon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Blue Ribbon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Blue Ribbon Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Watkins Mill
180 Watkins Station Cir
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Montgomery Club
17101 Queen Victoria Ct
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Camden Washingtonian
10201 Washingtonian Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
The Courts Of Devon
501 Main St
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America