122 Duvall Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply ALL utilities included. Youll love this cozy condo with laminate flooring, separate den area and wood burning fireplace. Nice size Den with ample space to accommodate office furniture and closet space as well. Galley style kitchen with modern appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining area right off of the kitchen. Master bedroom has two closets and plenty of sunshine. Community pool, reserved parking for 2 cars and playground. One PET permitted with pet fee and deposit. Within minutes to I-270, ICC and Shady Grove Metro.