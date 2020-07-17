All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
120 CHEVY CHASE STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

120 CHEVY CHASE STREET

120 Chevy Chase Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 Chevy Chase Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
UPDATED Condo in KENTLANDS !!!!!!! Kitchen has been updated with SS appliances, white subway tile back splash, granite, breakfast bar, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, walk in closet, locked main entry building and elevator. Walk to restaurants and shops, come home from work and never get back in your car!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET have any available units?
120 CHEVY CHASE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET have?
Some of 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
120 CHEVY CHASE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET offer parking?
No, 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET have a pool?
No, 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET have accessible units?
No, 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 CHEVY CHASE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Saybrooke Apartments
100 Old MacDonald Rd
Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America