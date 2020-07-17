120 CHEVY CHASE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

UPDATED Condo in KENTLANDS !!!!!!! Kitchen has been updated with SS appliances, white subway tile back splash, granite, breakfast bar, hardwood floors, updated bathrooms, walk in closet, locked main entry building and elevator. Walk to restaurants and shops, come home from work and never get back in your car!!!! ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on our website under Avail Rental/Apply Now.. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.