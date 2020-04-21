112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

1 BR + den 1 BA apartment in quiet community. All utilities included! - Large 1 bedroom apartment with separate den in quiet community with easy access to 270.



This apartment has a large bedroom and living area that is very ample and bright, with a nice wood-burning fireplace and a balcony overlooking green spaces. Unusual separate den with a closet ads to the convenience. All utilities are included in the rent. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and well maintained grounds. This apartment is priced to rent quickly.



