Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202

112 Duvall Lane · No Longer Available
Location

112 Duvall Lane, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
1 BR + den 1 BA apartment in quiet community. All utilities included! - Large 1 bedroom apartment with separate den in quiet community with easy access to 270.

This apartment has a large bedroom and living area that is very ample and bright, with a nice wood-burning fireplace and a balcony overlooking green spaces. Unusual separate den with a closet ads to the convenience. All utilities are included in the rent. Community has a swimming pool, tennis courts, and well maintained grounds. This apartment is priced to rent quickly.

(RLNE1891450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 have any available units?
112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gaithersburg, MD.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 have?
Some of 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 pet-friendly?
No, 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 offer parking?
No, 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 does not offer parking.
Does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 have a pool?
Yes, 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 has a pool.
Does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Duvall Lane, Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.

