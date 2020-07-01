All apartments in Gaithersburg
Gaithersburg, MD
106 BOOTH ST #36
106 BOOTH ST #36

106 Booth Street · No Longer Available
Location

106 Booth Street, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
NO SHOWINGS FOR AT LEAST THE NEXT TWO WEEKS! WILL UPDATE AS INFO IS AVAILABLE!Gorgeous, Light-Filled Top Floor Unit features upgraded laminate flooring, NEW Windows, Gas Fireplace and Stainless Steel Appliances. Two Balconies over look tree-lined street. Bedrooms are at opposite ends of unit for privacy. W/D in unit. Walk to Kentlands Shopping across street - plenty of unassigned parking. You won't be disappointed! Pets on Case by Case basis only. TV and mount can remain or will be removed. May 1st Occupancy! $55 application fee per adult 18 and over

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

