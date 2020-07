Amenities

Largest beautiful Colonial with open floor in the Washingtonian Wood. New Refrigerator, viking oven and cook top brand new Bosch dishwasher. New air conditioner. Fully renovated kitchen with huge island table, granite counter top. Hardwood floor on the both levels , library, huge deck, private backyard, finished walk out basement with additional room. Convenient to Rio, Crown, Kentlands, I 270, I370, Shady Grove Metro. Tenant occupied. Available on 5/03/2020.