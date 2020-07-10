7582 MORRIS STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 3 BR, 3.5 Bath End-Unit townhome in the sought after Maple Lawn community with 3120 sf of finished living area. The open floor plan and light-filled living room and dining room features a fireplace, hardwood flooring, crown molding and chair railing. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave, recessed lights, expansive island bar with pendant lights and hardwood floors. The dine-in kitchen and family room is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The sunny family room leads to rear deck and back yard. The generous carpeted master suite includes two walk-in closets, tray ceiling, and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. There are also two additional carpeted bedrooms, a full hallway bath and convenient laundry room; ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The lower walk-in level features a hardwood foyer/hallway with carpeted study/exercise room, full bath and access to 2-car garage and double parking pad. Home features surround sound and has solar panels. Maple Lawn offers restaurants and shops in walking distance, community center, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, parks, tennis/basketball courts, playground, dog park, trails and fitness center. Renter's Insurance Required. You will not be disappointed!! Location offers proximity to both Baltimore and DC by way of Routes 32 and 29, the ICC, and I-95.