Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
7582 MORRIS STREET
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

7582 MORRIS STREET

7582 Morris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7582 Morris Avenue, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 BR, 3.5 Bath End-Unit townhome in the sought after Maple Lawn community with 3120 sf of finished living area. The open floor plan and light-filled living room and dining room features a fireplace, hardwood flooring, crown molding and chair railing. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, wall oven and microwave, recessed lights, expansive island bar with pendant lights and hardwood floors. The dine-in kitchen and family room is perfect for entertaining or relaxing. The sunny family room leads to rear deck and back yard. The generous carpeted master suite includes two walk-in closets, tray ceiling, and master bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. There are also two additional carpeted bedrooms, a full hallway bath and convenient laundry room; ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The lower walk-in level features a hardwood foyer/hallway with carpeted study/exercise room, full bath and access to 2-car garage and double parking pad. Home features surround sound and has solar panels. Maple Lawn offers restaurants and shops in walking distance, community center, swimming pool, picnic pavilion, parks, tennis/basketball courts, playground, dog park, trails and fitness center. Renter's Insurance Required. You will not be disappointed!! Location offers proximity to both Baltimore and DC by way of Routes 32 and 29, the ICC, and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7582 MORRIS STREET have any available units?
7582 MORRIS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7582 MORRIS STREET have?
Some of 7582 MORRIS STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7582 MORRIS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7582 MORRIS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7582 MORRIS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7582 MORRIS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7582 MORRIS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7582 MORRIS STREET offers parking.
Does 7582 MORRIS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7582 MORRIS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7582 MORRIS STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7582 MORRIS STREET has a pool.
Does 7582 MORRIS STREET have accessible units?
No, 7582 MORRIS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7582 MORRIS STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7582 MORRIS STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7582 MORRIS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7582 MORRIS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

