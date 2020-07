Amenities

Two bedroom apartment for rent in a private residence. It is a completely separate unit with no shared spaces. Gas, Electric, and Water are included in the rent, however Wifi and/or a security system may be negotiable for the right candidate. It features hardwood floors, central air, dish washer, washer/dryer in unit, designated yard space, and off street parking, in a very quite neighborhood. Small dogs and cats are accepted with an associated pet fee.