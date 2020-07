Amenities

hardwood floors carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

THIS RENTAL IS FOR THE UPPER LEVEL ONLY. Reasonable rent for this great rental offering one level living on the main level and access to the large backyard for those enjoyable summer days. Three carpeted bedrooms, master bedroom with full bath, beautiful kitchen with wall oven, and gorgeous hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms. This property is also convenient to shopping, public transportation and the National Harbor. Call CSS to show.