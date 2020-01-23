All apartments in Friendly
10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out

10222 Rolling Green Way · No Longer Available
Location

10222 Rolling Green Way, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Big, Beautiful 4BR Detached Home!!! - Renters Warehouse DC presents this lavish 4bd/3.5 SFH in the perfect cul-de-sac setting! Impeccably maintained. Gorgeous entrance with wood floors. Gourmet Kitchen with granite. Owner Suite w/super bath & large walk-in closets. 3 large bedrooms with ample lighting throughout the home. Open floor plan with a gorgeous backyard for entertaining and relaxing. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer. Perfect cul-de-sac setting for a family. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $90k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have any available units?
10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have?
Some of 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out currently offering any rent specials?
10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out pet-friendly?
No, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out offer parking?
Yes, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out offers parking.
Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have a pool?
No, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out does not have a pool.
Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have accessible units?
No, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have units with dishwashers?
No, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out have units with air conditioning?
No, 10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out does not have units with air conditioning.

