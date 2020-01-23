10222 Rolling Green Way // Close Out

Amenities

Big, Beautiful 4BR Detached Home!!! - Renters Warehouse DC presents this lavish 4bd/3.5 SFH in the perfect cul-de-sac setting! Impeccably maintained. Gorgeous entrance with wood floors. Gourmet Kitchen with granite. Owner Suite w/super bath & large walk-in closets. 3 large bedrooms with ample lighting throughout the home. Open floor plan with a gorgeous backyard for entertaining and relaxing. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer. Perfect cul-de-sac setting for a family. [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $90k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $50 non-refundable application fee, $10/month utility and maintenance reduction program added to rent. $99 move-in charge/property. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338126)