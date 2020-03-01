10213 GLEN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fully upgraded and loaded 4 to 5 bed room colonel, 3 & 1/2 bath with gleaming hard wood floors on entire first level. Auto fire place in family, cozy great room and carpet entire upstairs bed rooms. All bed rooms are supersize with spacious master baths and closets, soaking tub and his/hers vanities, large siting room from king sized master bed room could be extra bed room. 2 car garage. Owner will consider a 2 year plus lease. Basement partially finished. Call John Payton with application documents and information at 240 393-0133