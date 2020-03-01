All apartments in Friendly
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

10213 GLEN WAY

10213 Glen Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10213 Glen Way, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully upgraded and loaded 4 to 5 bed room colonel, 3 & 1/2 bath with gleaming hard wood floors on entire first level. Auto fire place in family, cozy great room and carpet entire upstairs bed rooms. All bed rooms are supersize with spacious master baths and closets, soaking tub and his/hers vanities, large siting room from king sized master bed room could be extra bed room. 2 car garage. Owner will consider a 2 year plus lease. Basement partially finished. Call John Payton with application documents and information at 240 393-0133

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10213 GLEN WAY have any available units?
10213 GLEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
What amenities does 10213 GLEN WAY have?
Some of 10213 GLEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10213 GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10213 GLEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10213 GLEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10213 GLEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 10213 GLEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 10213 GLEN WAY offers parking.
Does 10213 GLEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10213 GLEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10213 GLEN WAY have a pool?
No, 10213 GLEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10213 GLEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 10213 GLEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 10213 GLEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10213 GLEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10213 GLEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10213 GLEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
