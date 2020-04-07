1100 BROADVIEW ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

TOP FLOOR AVAILABLE ONLY!Cozy top floor duplex located close to the National Harbor. Home has loads of updates...stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer and deck for entertaining. Schedule your appointment today!