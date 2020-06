Amenities

$100 PRICE DROP. BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR COMMUTER ROUTES. VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. SMALL DOGS ACCEPTED. SORRY NO CATS. MAIN BEDROOM SUITE OCCUPIES THE ENTIRE TOP (THIRD) LEVEL. ENTER ON THE MAIN LEVEL WHICH HAS THE DINING ROOM, LIVING ROOM, KITCHEN, STORAGE ROOM AND HALF BATH. TWO BEDROOMS AND A SHARED BATHROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM ON THE SECOND LEVEL. SMALL EASY TO CARE FOR FRONT YARD. TEXT 301-662-9000 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING ASAP. RENTAL APPLICATION AND INSTRUCTIONS AT WWW.FREDERICKFORRENT.COM