Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:12 AM

8778 VICTORY CT

8778 Victory Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

8778 Victory Court, Frederick County, MD 21793

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (2.5) townhouse with large main floor living room, galley kitchen with breakfast area, master bedroom with private bath, bedroom with ceiling fan, large unfinished / conditioned basement with interior and exterior access and window, patio and fenced backyard. Easy access to major commuter routes, shopping, entertainment, eateries, and more. Pets allowed with restrictions. Use https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8778-Victory-Court-Walkersville-MD-21793-269458021 to find online only rental application, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8778 VICTORY CT have any available units?
8778 VICTORY CT has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8778 VICTORY CT have?
Some of 8778 VICTORY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8778 VICTORY CT currently offering any rent specials?
8778 VICTORY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8778 VICTORY CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 8778 VICTORY CT is pet friendly.
Does 8778 VICTORY CT offer parking?
Yes, 8778 VICTORY CT offers parking.
Does 8778 VICTORY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8778 VICTORY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8778 VICTORY CT have a pool?
No, 8778 VICTORY CT does not have a pool.
Does 8778 VICTORY CT have accessible units?
No, 8778 VICTORY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 8778 VICTORY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8778 VICTORY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8778 VICTORY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8778 VICTORY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8778 VICTORY CT?
Add a Message
