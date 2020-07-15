8778 VICTORY CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Three (3) bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms (2.5) townhouse with large main floor living room, galley kitchen with breakfast area, master bedroom with private bath, bedroom with ceiling fan, large unfinished / conditioned basement with interior and exterior access and window, patio and fenced backyard. Easy access to major commuter routes, shopping, entertainment, eateries, and more. Pets allowed with restrictions. Use https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/8778-Victory-Court-Walkersville-MD-21793-269458021 to find online only rental application, etc.