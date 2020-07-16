All apartments in Frederick County
Find more places like 6110 HOLTER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frederick County, MD
/
6110 HOLTER ROAD
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

6110 HOLTER ROAD

6110 Holter Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6110 Holter Road, Frederick County, MD 21755

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Middletown Valley home for rent. very large 4,750 s.f. of luxury living plus garage and unfinished large basement for storage on a country lot on a horse farm with spectacular views in all directions. House is available to show by mid July and ready for rent by early August. Landlord can provide utility bills from last year and will cover the cost of general yard mowing and driveway snow plowings in the winter. If any tenant has need for horse pasture and/or barn usage for a horse or horses - rental fees for that can be provided. Call Sue Kelley at 240-674-1089 for full clarification on this rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD have any available units?
6110 HOLTER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, MD.
Is 6110 HOLTER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6110 HOLTER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 HOLTER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6110 HOLTER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick County.
Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 6110 HOLTER ROAD offers parking.
Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 HOLTER ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD have a pool?
No, 6110 HOLTER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6110 HOLTER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 HOLTER ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6110 HOLTER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6110 HOLTER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln
Frederick, MD 21703
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct
Ballenger Creek, MD 21703
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy
Frederick, MD 21702
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr
Frederick, MD 21703
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave
Frederick, MD 21702
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place
Frederick, MD 21701
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr
Frederick, MD 21702
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy
Frederick, MD 21702

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDLaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDHagerstown, MDBoonsboro, MDClarksburg, MDDamascus, MDBrunswick, MDBallenger Creek, MD
Spring Ridge, MDMiddletown, MDUrbana, MDMontgomery Village, MDOlney, MDWestminster, MDPurcellville, VARedland, MDLeesburg, VAEldersburg, MDGettysburg, PAAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America