6110 HOLTER ROAD

Wonderful Middletown Valley home for rent. very large 4,750 s.f. of luxury living plus garage and unfinished large basement for storage on a country lot on a horse farm with spectacular views in all directions. House is available to show by mid July and ready for rent by early August. Landlord can provide utility bills from last year and will cover the cost of general yard mowing and driveway snow plowings in the winter. If any tenant has need for horse pasture and/or barn usage for a horse or horses - rental fees for that can be provided. Call Sue Kelley at 240-674-1089 for full clarification on this rental.