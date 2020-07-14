Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park parking playground bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed 24hr maintenance internet access

Set in scenic Middletown, Maryland, Middletown Valley Apartments is an award-winning community offering spacious one and two-bedroom apartments. The surrounding nature and picturesque views are all part of your distinguished experience, but so are the top-notch amenities, thoughtful services, and convenient access to Frederick County’s entertainment scene. Inside your apartment, style and comfort collide. Contemporary kitchens flow into a spacious living room that connects to a relaxing patio or balcony, while sizable bedrooms are paired with large closets and modern bathrooms. In addition, you'll live within walking distance from Middletown's historic Main Street, near some of the best schools in Frederick county, and only 10 miles away from everything else. Tour today and make Middletown Valley - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.