Middletown, MD
Middletown Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Middletown Valley

312 Broad St · (301) 246-8050
Location

312 Broad St, Middletown, MD 21769

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-50 · Avail. now

$1,273

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-25 · Avail. now

$1,518

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit C-34 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,518

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Middletown Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
internet access
Set in scenic Middletown, Maryland, Middletown Valley Apartments is an award-winning community offering spacious one and two-bedroom apartments. The surrounding nature and picturesque views are all part of your distinguished experience, but so are the top-notch amenities, thoughtful services, and convenient access to Frederick County’s entertainment scene. Inside your apartment, style and comfort collide. Contemporary kitchens flow into a spacious living room that connects to a relaxing patio or balcony, while sizable bedrooms are paired with large closets and modern bathrooms. In addition, you'll live within walking distance from Middletown's historic Main Street, near some of the best schools in Frederick county, and only 10 miles away from everything else. Tour today and make Middletown Valley - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Middletown Valley have any available units?
Middletown Valley has 3 units available starting at $1,273 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Middletown Valley have?
Some of Middletown Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Middletown Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Middletown Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Middletown Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Middletown Valley is pet friendly.
Does Middletown Valley offer parking?
Yes, Middletown Valley offers parking.
Does Middletown Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Middletown Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Middletown Valley have a pool?
No, Middletown Valley does not have a pool.
Does Middletown Valley have accessible units?
No, Middletown Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Middletown Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Middletown Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does Middletown Valley have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Middletown Valley has units with air conditioning.
