Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:47 PM

Kingscrest

6959 Castle Ct · (240) 575-3708
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD 21703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 51B304 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 50E203 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,478

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

Unit 70R305 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,478

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 741 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 54B207 · Avail. now

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 49E202 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,782

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kingscrest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
internet access
package receiving
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers. Take advantage of the excellent school districts and the short distance of 15 minutes from Downtown Frederick. Our community amenities feature a volleyball and tennis court, newly renovated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, and resident clubhouse. Each apartment home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, private patio/balcony, extra storage, and walk-in closets while select upgraded apartments include stainless-steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Find everything you need and more at Kingscrest Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40/month (1 pet), $60/month ( 2 pets)
restrictions:
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kingscrest have any available units?
Kingscrest has 8 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Kingscrest have?
Some of Kingscrest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kingscrest currently offering any rent specials?
Kingscrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kingscrest pet-friendly?
Yes, Kingscrest is pet friendly.
Does Kingscrest offer parking?
Yes, Kingscrest offers parking.
Does Kingscrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kingscrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kingscrest have a pool?
Yes, Kingscrest has a pool.
Does Kingscrest have accessible units?
No, Kingscrest does not have accessible units.
Does Kingscrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kingscrest has units with dishwashers.
Does Kingscrest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kingscrest has units with air conditioning.
