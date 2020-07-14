Amenities
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers. Take advantage of the excellent school districts and the short distance of 15 minutes from Downtown Frederick. Our community amenities feature a volleyball and tennis court, newly renovated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center, and resident clubhouse. Each apartment home comes with a full-size washer and dryer, private patio/balcony, extra storage, and walk-in closets while select upgraded apartments include stainless-steel appliances and wood-style flooring. Find everything you need and more at Kingscrest Apartments!