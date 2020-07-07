913 WRIGLEY PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool table garage

Beautiful home inside and out. Enjoy this expanded rambler with plenty of indoor and outdoor space for living and entertaining. Flexible interior space to suit your needs. Large master bedroom suite with skylights, luxury bath with separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, and mirrored walk-through closet. Gourmet kitchen with double oven, electric cooktop, wine fridge, and granite countertops. Large lower level with 4th bedroom/den (not to code), full bathroom, family room (with fireplace), recreation room (with Pool Table), and laundry room. Large 800+ square foot deck for outdoor entertainment. Shed/workshop with electricity. 1 car attached garage, 1 car detached carport, and surface parking for multiple cars or an RV. Rear yard has a privacy fence and decorative gate. Landlord to provide lawn care. Pet Restriction - 1 small dog 25 lbs. or less will be considered on a case by case bases.