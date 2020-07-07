All apartments in Fort Washington
913 WRIGLEY PLACE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:25 AM

913 WRIGLEY PLACE

913 Wrigley Place · No Longer Available
Location

913 Wrigley Place, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
Beautiful home inside and out. Enjoy this expanded rambler with plenty of indoor and outdoor space for living and entertaining. Flexible interior space to suit your needs. Large master bedroom suite with skylights, luxury bath with separate shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, and mirrored walk-through closet. Gourmet kitchen with double oven, electric cooktop, wine fridge, and granite countertops. Large lower level with 4th bedroom/den (not to code), full bathroom, family room (with fireplace), recreation room (with Pool Table), and laundry room. Large 800+ square foot deck for outdoor entertainment. Shed/workshop with electricity. 1 car attached garage, 1 car detached carport, and surface parking for multiple cars or an RV. Rear yard has a privacy fence and decorative gate. Landlord to provide lawn care. Pet Restriction - 1 small dog 25 lbs. or less will be considered on a case by case bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have any available units?
913 WRIGLEY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have?
Some of 913 WRIGLEY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 WRIGLEY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
913 WRIGLEY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 WRIGLEY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE offers parking.
Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have a pool?
No, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 913 WRIGLEY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 913 WRIGLEY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

