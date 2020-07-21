All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

8223 Cagle Rd

8223 Cagle Road · No Longer Available
Location

8223 Cagle Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fort Washington, MD - Property Id: 141415

Amazing 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath house, full basement with a view of the Potomac from the back deck!
Updated kitchen with a dual oven and abundant cabinet space. Large sunroom that can be used for entertainment purposes.
Huge deck with a fenced-in back yard.
Easy access to both Washington D.C. and Alexandria, but half the price for the size.
2 miles to the Tanger Outlets, and 3 miles to the MGM Casino.
Updated photos will be posted soon

Contact me on here, via phone @ 915-929-5933, or email @albuchinski@gmail.com.

Amenities:
New A/C and Furnace
New energy-saving windows
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Granite Counter Tops
Washer & Dryer

Rental Terms
Rent: $2,500
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,000
Available Mid August to Early Septemeber 2019
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small Dogs allowed

Right off 295 with easy access to Washington D.C., Alexandria, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort McNair.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141415p
Property Id 141415

(RLNE5053442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

