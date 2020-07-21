8223 Cagle Rd

Amenities
Fort Washington, MD - Property Id: 141415
Amazing 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath house, full basement with a view of the Potomac from the back deck!
Updated kitchen with a dual oven and abundant cabinet space. Large sunroom that can be used for entertainment purposes.
Huge deck with a fenced-in back yard.
Easy access to both Washington D.C. and Alexandria, but half the price for the size.
2 miles to the Tanger Outlets, and 3 miles to the MGM Casino.
Updated photos will be posted soon
Contact me on here, via phone @ 915-929-5933, or email @albuchinski@gmail.com.
New A/C and Furnace
New energy-saving windows
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stove
Granite Counter Tops
Washer & Dryer
Rental Terms
Rent: $2,500
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $2,000
Available Mid August to Early Septemeber 2019
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Small Dogs allowed
Right off 295 with easy access to Washington D.C., Alexandria, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort McNair.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141415p
(RLNE5053442)