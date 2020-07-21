8223 Cagle Rd

Amenities

Amazing 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bath house, full basement with a view of the Potomac from the back deck!

Updated kitchen with a dual oven and abundant cabinet space. Large sunroom that can be used for entertainment purposes.

Huge deck with a fenced-in back yard.

Easy access to both Washington D.C. and Alexandria, but half the price for the size.

2 miles to the Tanger Outlets, and 3 miles to the MGM Casino.

Updated photos will be posted soon



Contact me on here, via phone @ 915-929-5933, or email @albuchinski@gmail.com.



Rental Terms

Rent: $2,500

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $2,000

Available Mid August to Early Septemeber 2019

Pet Policy

Cats allowed

Small Dogs allowed



Right off 295 with easy access to Washington D.C., Alexandria, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Fort McNair.

