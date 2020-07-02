1401 ADAMS DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming sunny home for rent. Recently fully renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath one level rambler on large, wooded lot. Sun-filled living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Living has with bay window and hardwood floors. Fireplace is decorative . Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops. Bright room off of kitchen could be a separate dining room or family room. Master bedroom with beautiful full bath and bay window. Two additional spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room - Super large shed in backyard. Large backyard with mature trees and large patio making a great space for entertaining. New systems in 2017 including roof, HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Great location with easy access to DC, National Harbor, MGM, Alexandria, local parks, shops and dining.