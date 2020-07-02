All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated April 11 2020 at 11:44 PM

1401 ADAMS DRIVE

1401 Adams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Adams Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming sunny home for rent. Recently fully renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath one level rambler on large, wooded lot. Sun-filled living room, kitchen and bedrooms. Living has with bay window and hardwood floors. Fireplace is decorative . Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and Quartz countertops. Bright room off of kitchen could be a separate dining room or family room. Master bedroom with beautiful full bath and bay window. Two additional spacious bedrooms. Large laundry room - Super large shed in backyard. Large backyard with mature trees and large patio making a great space for entertaining. New systems in 2017 including roof, HVAC, plumbing and electrical. Great location with easy access to DC, National Harbor, MGM, Alexandria, local parks, shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have any available units?
1401 ADAMS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have?
Some of 1401 ADAMS DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 ADAMS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1401 ADAMS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 ADAMS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 ADAMS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1401 ADAMS DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

