Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this Bright, Updated, Split Level, spacious home set on a quiet lot offering ample parking, interior space, and outdoor entertainment space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths with a modern fireplace in the living room and bonus room on the lower level. Large Driveway. Enjoy this elegant Home and Quiet Setting. SS Appliances, Granite counters, Updated Bathroom, Beautiful Flooring. Walk To The FT Washington Park.