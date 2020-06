Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

With spectacular water views, this spacious home is perfect for entertaining with two full kitchens with granite counters and stainless appliances and a smaller kitchen on the second floor, formal living rooms on the first and second levels, a formal dining room on the main level, two master bedroom suites, a master bath w/Jacuzzi tub and washer/dryer on the second floor. The property is currently vacant.Section 8 applicants welcome.