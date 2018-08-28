10206 SUNSET VIEW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Custom home 3 bedrooms 2 full baths 2 car garage Rambler built in 2014 sitting on a large lot. Peaceful level lot with trees in the backyard. Easy flow layout with hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplace and cathedral ceiling in the living room, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and 42" white cabinets. 2 car garage parking with a long concrete driveway for 4 cars. Great home for those who desire one level living. Quiet streets and private neighborhood with very few homes. Public water and Public Sewer system. Come and enjoy this simple home in a serene setting neighborhood!!!