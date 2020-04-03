7706 DUNCANNON LANE

Amenities
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking. This is like living in a resort, with amenities that include Clubhouse, Pool, walking paths and all lawn care. Inside includes basement office or family room with Beautiful Upgraded Full bath, and access to the 2 car garage. Main Living Floor consists of gourmet Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Family Room has access to a deck for morning coffee and Built-ins. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, with Upper level laundry. Master Suite includes soaking Tub , Dual Sinks and Oversized Shower. Convenient to Ft Meade, Arundel Mills, DC, Baltimore and all highways.