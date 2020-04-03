All apartments in Fort Meade
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:45 PM

7706 DUNCANNON LANE

7706 Duncannon Lane · (410) 740-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7706 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD 20794

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2564 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking. This is like living in a resort, with amenities that include Clubhouse, Pool, walking paths and all lawn care. Inside includes basement office or family room with Beautiful Upgraded Full bath, and access to the 2 car garage. Main Living Floor consists of gourmet Kitchen with upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Family Room has access to a deck for morning coffee and Built-ins. Upper level has 3 bedrooms, with Upper level laundry. Master Suite includes soaking Tub , Dual Sinks and Oversized Shower. Convenient to Ft Meade, Arundel Mills, DC, Baltimore and all highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have any available units?
7706 DUNCANNON LANE has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have?
Some of 7706 DUNCANNON LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 DUNCANNON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7706 DUNCANNON LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 DUNCANNON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Meade.
Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE does offer parking.
Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE has a pool.
Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have accessible units?
No, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7706 DUNCANNON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7706 DUNCANNON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
