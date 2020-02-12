All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 7314 Donnell Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
7314 Donnell Pl
Last updated November 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

7314 Donnell Pl

7314 Donnell Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7314 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Description

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!

$700.00 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!!

Neighborhood schools include Forestville Military Academy, Longfields Elementary School and Our Saviors School. The closest grocery stores are Shoppers, Giant, Target. Minutes away from Starbucks. Enjoy meals at Wendys, Applebees and Long John Silvers. Must see to appreciate, so CALL US for a viewing. Unit features * Microwave * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Dishwasher * Balcony, deck, patio * Laundry room / hookups * Oven / range * Heat - gas * Reserved Parking

Rental Features

Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, deck, patio
Oven / range
Heat - gas

Property Features

Laundry room
Parking
Storage units
Pool
Tennis court

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 Donnell Pl have any available units?
7314 Donnell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 7314 Donnell Pl have?
Some of 7314 Donnell Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 Donnell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7314 Donnell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 Donnell Pl pet-friendly?
No, 7314 Donnell Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forestville.
Does 7314 Donnell Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7314 Donnell Pl offers parking.
Does 7314 Donnell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7314 Donnell Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 Donnell Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7314 Donnell Pl has a pool.
Does 7314 Donnell Pl have accessible units?
No, 7314 Donnell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 Donnell Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7314 Donnell Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7314 Donnell Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7314 Donnell Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University