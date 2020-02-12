7314 Donnell Pl

Amenities
Description
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!
$700.00 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!!
Neighborhood schools include Forestville Military Academy, Longfields Elementary School and Our Saviors School. The closest grocery stores are Shoppers, Giant, Target. Minutes away from Starbucks. Enjoy meals at Wendys, Applebees and Long John Silvers. Must see to appreciate, so CALL US for a viewing. Unit features * Microwave * Hardwood floors * Air conditioning * Refrigerator * Dishwasher * Balcony, deck, patio * Laundry room / hookups * Oven / range * Heat - gas * Reserved Parking
Rental Features
Microwave
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Balcony, deck, patio
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Property Features
Laundry room
Parking
Storage units
Pool
Tennis court