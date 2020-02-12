Great freshly painted townhouse! Three bedrooms with full bath upstairs plus a family room in basement (could be 4th bedroom) with another full bath in basement! Spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Nice deck right off the dining room! Fully fenced backyard! See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE have any available units?
3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.