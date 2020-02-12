3141 FOREST RUN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Great freshly painted townhouse! Three bedrooms with full bath upstairs plus a family room in basement (could be 4th bedroom) with another full bath in basement! Spacious master bedroom with huge walk-in closet! Includes washer and dryer! Nice deck right off the dining room! Fully fenced backyard! See photos!