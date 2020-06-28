2722 BOONES LANE

Amenities

Lovely Cape Cod on Corner Lot! 2 Bedrooms on Main Level! Loft with two possible bedrooms upstairs! Home is freshly painted with neutral color. Country Kitchen, Separate Dining Room & Living Room on Main Level; Rec Room in Finished Basement. Upgrades include Roof, Gas Furnace, A/C, Kitchen Cabinets Re-Faced. New Floor in Foyer. Basement Has Been Waterproofed, Custom Shutters, Hardwood Floors under Carpet. Detached 1 Car Garage, Over-sized Driveway, Covered Side Entry, Nice Patio in Partially Fenced Back Yard! Mature Landscaping! Lots of space and upgrades! Pets on a Case by Case Basis. Landlord Prefers a Credit Score of 650 or higher.