All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 2722 BOONES LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
2722 BOONES LANE
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

2722 BOONES LANE

2722 Boones Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2722 Boones Lane, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Cape Cod on Corner Lot! 2 Bedrooms on Main Level! Loft with two possible bedrooms upstairs! Home is freshly painted with neutral color. Country Kitchen, Separate Dining Room & Living Room on Main Level; Rec Room in Finished Basement. Upgrades include Roof, Gas Furnace, A/C, Kitchen Cabinets Re-Faced. New Floor in Foyer. Basement Has Been Waterproofed, Custom Shutters, Hardwood Floors under Carpet. Detached 1 Car Garage, Over-sized Driveway, Covered Side Entry, Nice Patio in Partially Fenced Back Yard! Mature Landscaping! Lots of space and upgrades! Pets on a Case by Case Basis. Landlord Prefers a Credit Score of 650 or higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 BOONES LANE have any available units?
2722 BOONES LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 2722 BOONES LANE have?
Some of 2722 BOONES LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 BOONES LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2722 BOONES LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 BOONES LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 BOONES LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2722 BOONES LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2722 BOONES LANE offers parking.
Does 2722 BOONES LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2722 BOONES LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 BOONES LANE have a pool?
No, 2722 BOONES LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2722 BOONES LANE have accessible units?
No, 2722 BOONES LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 BOONES LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 BOONES LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 BOONES LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2722 BOONES LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University