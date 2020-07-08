All apartments in Forestville
Find more places like 1746 Tulip Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forestville, MD
/
1746 Tulip Ave
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1746 Tulip Ave

1746 Tulip Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Forestville
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1746 Tulip Avenue, Forestville, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 06/01/20 Recently Renovated 3bd / 1.5 Bath - Townhouse - Property Id: 282843

This is a recently renovated 3bd / 1.5 bath townhouse. The renovation is nearly complete (description is of fully finished home). We have replaced all the flooring on the first floor with luxury vinyl plank and new carpeting on the stairs/ steps. The kitchen has been completed replaced with new cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, toilets, lighting, and hardware. The entire home has been painted, new lighting throughout, fenced in backyard, and blinds. Please note that this home does not have a basement.

Application ($55 processing fee), 1 month security deposit, Credit score of 580 or higher, income verification required.

Sorry for quality of photo's, I had my contractor take them. I will post new one's this weekend in better quality
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282843
Property Id 282843

(RLNE5791504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 Tulip Ave have any available units?
1746 Tulip Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forestville, MD.
What amenities does 1746 Tulip Ave have?
Some of 1746 Tulip Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 Tulip Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1746 Tulip Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 Tulip Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 Tulip Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1746 Tulip Ave offer parking?
No, 1746 Tulip Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1746 Tulip Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 Tulip Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 Tulip Ave have a pool?
No, 1746 Tulip Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1746 Tulip Ave have accessible units?
No, 1746 Tulip Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 Tulip Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 Tulip Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 Tulip Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 Tulip Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill South Apartments
5815 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave
Forestville, MD 20747
The District at Forestville
2723 Lorring Dr
Forestville, MD 20747

Similar Pages

Forestville 1 BedroomsForestville 2 Bedrooms
Forestville Apartments with BalconyForestville Apartments with Parking
Forestville Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VANew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VABeltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MDEast Riverdale, MDGroveton, VAFairland, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University