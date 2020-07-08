1746 Tulip Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Recently Renovated 3bd / 1.5 Bath - Townhouse - Property Id: 282843



This is a recently renovated 3bd / 1.5 bath townhouse. The renovation is nearly complete (description is of fully finished home). We have replaced all the flooring on the first floor with luxury vinyl plank and new carpeting on the stairs/ steps. The kitchen has been completed replaced with new cabinets, granite, and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have been updated with new vanities, toilets, lighting, and hardware. The entire home has been painted, new lighting throughout, fenced in backyard, and blinds. Please note that this home does not have a basement.



Application ($55 processing fee), 1 month security deposit, Credit score of 580 or higher, income verification required.



Sorry for quality of photo's, I had my contractor take them. I will post new one's this weekend in better quality

