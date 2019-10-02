5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE

Amenities

COME AND SEE!!! Tuscany Villa townhouse in the highly acclaimed community of Fairwood in Bowie, Md. This is a turn Key Property in excellent condition. It is a spacious two-level home with hardwood floors on first level. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops w/back-splash. Also features stainless appliances. The master bedroom features two closets, one of which is an up-graded custom-built walk-in. The master bath has a soaking tub, two separate vanities and a separated shower. Nice sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. There is a large upper level laundry room with washer and dryer. The property is partially furnished. There is a two-car rear loading garage. There is plenty of free parking for guests. Lease includes access to the Sycamore Club Community pool, playground, tennis court and putting green. Walking distance to shopping center, gym, and metro stop. 24/7 Security patrol.