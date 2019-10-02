All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE

5203 Barons Delight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5203 Barons Delight Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
COME AND SEE!!! Tuscany Villa townhouse in the highly acclaimed community of Fairwood in Bowie, Md. This is a turn Key Property in excellent condition. It is a spacious two-level home with hardwood floors on first level. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, granite counter tops w/back-splash. Also features stainless appliances. The master bedroom features two closets, one of which is an up-graded custom-built walk-in. The master bath has a soaking tub, two separate vanities and a separated shower. Nice sized 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. There is a large upper level laundry room with washer and dryer. The property is partially furnished. There is a two-car rear loading garage. There is plenty of free parking for guests. Lease includes access to the Sycamore Club Community pool, playground, tennis court and putting green. Walking distance to shopping center, gym, and metro stop. 24/7 Security patrol.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have any available units?
5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
What amenities does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have?
Some of 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5203 BARONS DELIGHT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MDKettering, MDGlenarden, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDSummerfield, MDLandover, MDGreenbelt, MDSouth Laurel, MDNew Carrollton, MDWestphalia, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University