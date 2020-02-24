12915 Midnights Delight Drive

Amenities

garage business center

Unit Amenities Property Amenities business center parking garage

Huge Townhouse in Luxurious Community - This very elegantly appointed town home is the perfect combination of spacious, convenient, yet secluded. Situated in an expansive residential community, this home features large bedrooms - each with en suite baths, generous closet and storage space, a two car garage, and lake views from each room in the house.



The open-plan first floor provides a great setting for entertaining, or relaxing in front of the television, and the dining area makes for an intimate space for formal occasions. The breakfast nook and counter top provide a simpler space for casual dining. Each bedroom occupant will enjoy their own bath, and the main level has a half bath, providing for convenience and privacy.



Just blocks away you will find grocery and other retail options, and simple access to major highways and thoroughfares. Enjoy the community feel, amenities, and serenity, but be just minutes away from many major business centers, military bases, and attractions in the Metro area.



(RLNE4281372)