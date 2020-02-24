All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 12915 Midnights Delight Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, MD
/
12915 Midnights Delight Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:52 PM

12915 Midnights Delight Drive

12915 Midnights Delight Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12915 Midnights Delight Drive, Fairwood, MD 20720

Amenities

garage
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
parking
garage
Huge Townhouse in Luxurious Community - This very elegantly appointed town home is the perfect combination of spacious, convenient, yet secluded. Situated in an expansive residential community, this home features large bedrooms - each with en suite baths, generous closet and storage space, a two car garage, and lake views from each room in the house.

The open-plan first floor provides a great setting for entertaining, or relaxing in front of the television, and the dining area makes for an intimate space for formal occasions. The breakfast nook and counter top provide a simpler space for casual dining. Each bedroom occupant will enjoy their own bath, and the main level has a half bath, providing for convenience and privacy.

Just blocks away you will find grocery and other retail options, and simple access to major highways and thoroughfares. Enjoy the community feel, amenities, and serenity, but be just minutes away from many major business centers, military bases, and attractions in the Metro area.

(RLNE4281372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive have any available units?
12915 Midnights Delight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, MD.
Is 12915 Midnights Delight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12915 Midnights Delight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12915 Midnights Delight Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive offers parking.
Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive have a pool?
No, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive have accessible units?
No, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12915 Midnights Delight Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12915 Midnights Delight Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood Cheap Places
Anne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBowie, MDMitchellville, MDGlenn Dale, MDSeabrook, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD
Crofton, MDKettering, MDGlenarden, MDBrock Hall, MDLargo, MDSummerfield, MDLandover, MDGreenbelt, MDSouth Laurel, MDNew Carrollton, MDWestphalia, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University