3602 VAN HORN WAY

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse with finished basement, new windows and sliding glass door. It is freshly painted throughout, all new carpet and new kitchen floor, new blinds. Enjoy the cozy Living room, and Dining area off the kitchen. Whether you work from home or commute to work, the large Deck overlooking the courtyard it is a calming place to relaxing after a long day! 2 Assigned Parking spaces right in front of the property. HOA dues are paid by the landlord and it includes access to neighborhood pool. Close to public transport, Parks and walking trails, Rte. 95, 200 and 495. Good Credit, Non-Smokers, No Pets. You must register as a user and complete the rental application online at www.longandfoster.com. $55 application fee per adult (18 years or older) with a credit or debit card, non-refundable. Section 8 Applicants Welcome. It is vacant and ready!!!