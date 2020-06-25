All apartments in Fairland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 AM

3602 VAN HORN WAY

3602 Van Horn Way · No Longer Available
Location

3602 Van Horn Way, Fairland, MD 20866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
pool
Wonderful 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse with finished basement, new windows and sliding glass door. It is freshly painted throughout, all new carpet and new kitchen floor, new blinds. Enjoy the cozy Living room, and Dining area off the kitchen. Whether you work from home or commute to work, the large Deck overlooking the courtyard it is a calming place to relaxing after a long day! 2 Assigned Parking spaces right in front of the property. HOA dues are paid by the landlord and it includes access to neighborhood pool. Close to public transport, Parks and walking trails, Rte. 95, 200 and 495. Good Credit, Non-Smokers, No Pets. You must register as a user and complete the rental application online at www.longandfoster.com. $55 application fee per adult (18 years or older) with a credit or debit card, non-refundable. Section 8 Applicants Welcome. It is vacant and ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have any available units?
3602 VAN HORN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have?
Some of 3602 VAN HORN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3602 VAN HORN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3602 VAN HORN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 VAN HORN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3602 VAN HORN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3602 VAN HORN WAY offers parking.
Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 VAN HORN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3602 VAN HORN WAY has a pool.
Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have accessible units?
No, 3602 VAN HORN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3602 VAN HORN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3602 VAN HORN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3602 VAN HORN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
