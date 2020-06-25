3431 CASTLE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Owners do not accept housing vouchers. This end unit town home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and parks, including easy access to I-95! Enjoy dedicated family time in the finished basement with a half bath. The traditional style home includes hardwood flooring on the main level, This home also features a great kitchen that leads to the backyard, and living room with built-in shelves. Get ready to move in! To apply click on the pink 'Apply Now' button on this link: https://www.zumper.com/apply?userToken=Mix7_CCtffQ--Ndu8dsnMy6fnGTdcaX2zNVATYsNn2VGSDVE8tDNfojdNLLLhpudDVgEgS4mnBOxOtziWiU-JbXcvniT98Ghan7QVz6SQaC_vYrU&mac=I8QVmBAwQYDi27QnawxsiuuPHzkWWBq1Fn44eUaYa-o&agentId=4583008&utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pro_invite_app