3431 CASTLE WAY

Amenities
Owners do not accept housing vouchers. This end unit town home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and parks, including easy access to I-95! Enjoy dedicated family time in the finished basement with a half bath. The traditional style home includes hardwood flooring on the main level, This home also features a great kitchen that leads to the backyard, and living room with built-in shelves. Get ready to move in! To apply click on the pink 'Apply Now' button on this link: https://www.zumper.com/apply?userToken=Mix7_CCtffQ--Ndu8dsnMy6fnGTdcaX2zNVATYsNn2VGSDVE8tDNfojdNLLLhpudDVgEgS4mnBOxOtziWiU-JbXcvniT98Ghan7QVz6SQaC_vYrU&mac=I8QVmBAwQYDi27QnawxsiuuPHzkWWBq1Fn44eUaYa-o&agentId=4583008&utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pro_invite_app