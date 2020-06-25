All apartments in Fairland
Find more places like 3431 CASTLE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairland, MD
/
3431 CASTLE WAY
Last updated October 15 2019 at 6:07 AM

3431 CASTLE WAY

3431 Castle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3431 Castle Boulevard, Fairland, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Owners do not accept housing vouchers. This end unit town home is conveniently located near shopping centers, schools, and parks, including easy access to I-95! Enjoy dedicated family time in the finished basement with a half bath. The traditional style home includes hardwood flooring on the main level, This home also features a great kitchen that leads to the backyard, and living room with built-in shelves. Get ready to move in! To apply click on the pink 'Apply Now' button on this link: https://www.zumper.com/apply?userToken=Mix7_CCtffQ--Ndu8dsnMy6fnGTdcaX2zNVATYsNn2VGSDVE8tDNfojdNLLLhpudDVgEgS4mnBOxOtziWiU-JbXcvniT98Ghan7QVz6SQaC_vYrU&mac=I8QVmBAwQYDi27QnawxsiuuPHzkWWBq1Fn44eUaYa-o&agentId=4583008&utm_source=email&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=pro_invite_app

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3431 CASTLE WAY have any available units?
3431 CASTLE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairland, MD.
What amenities does 3431 CASTLE WAY have?
Some of 3431 CASTLE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3431 CASTLE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3431 CASTLE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3431 CASTLE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3431 CASTLE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairland.
Does 3431 CASTLE WAY offer parking?
No, 3431 CASTLE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3431 CASTLE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3431 CASTLE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3431 CASTLE WAY have a pool?
No, 3431 CASTLE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3431 CASTLE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3431 CASTLE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3431 CASTLE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3431 CASTLE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3431 CASTLE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3431 CASTLE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14
Fairland, MD 20904

Similar Pages

Fairland 2 BedroomsFairland 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Fairland Apartments with ParkingFairland Cheap Places
Fairland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDTemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDLinthicum, MDArbutus, MD
Bladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Washington Adventist UniversityCoppin State University
Howard Community College